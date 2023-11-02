Four weeks left to book discounted experiences as part of Visit Isle of Man's 'On Your Doorstep' campaign

Visit Isle of Man is encouraging residents and visitors to explore the breadth of activities and experiences the Isle of Man has to offer this autumn with their 'Extraordinary is… On Your Doorstep' initiative. Launched at the start of October, residents are reminded that there is only four weeks left of the campaign, which finishes on 30 November 2023.

The eight week campaign aims to showcase the diverse range of experiences that can still be enjoyed on the Isle of Man throughout autumn, providing residents with the chance to experience many local businesses at reduced prices and encouraging them to share with visiting friends and relatives.

Deborah Heather, CEO of Visit Isle of Man, commented:

'Since launching in October, we’ve been delighted with the response from industry to our 'Extraordinary is… On Your Doorstep' campaign, with over 60 local businesses participating in this initiative by offering an incredible range of experiences at discounted prices. This campaign offers a great opportunity to get out and enjoy our extraordinary island and I’m encouraging all residents to take advantage of these offers, try something they may not have considered before, and experience the breadth of what the Isle of Man has to offer outside of the summer months.'

Simon Leach, Owner of Gravity IOM, commented:

'Our island is an amazing adventure playground and by participating in this initiative we want to show locals what is right on their doorstep, encouraging them to try something new and experience the island from a different perspective. Our guided off-road electric scooter trails provide a unique and exhilarating experience and we’re offering these tours at a reduced discount throughout November.'

Find out what businesses are participating and explore the range of offers and discounts available.