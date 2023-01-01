First Christmas coin depicting King Charles is released

The first Christmas collection coin to bear the official effigy of King Charles has been released in the Isle of Man.

The new £2 coin also pays homage to the island in the Middle Ages, with the reverse being a nativity scene inspired by the stained-glass window of Kirk Christ, Rushen, and the words ‘Merry Christmas’ and ‘Nollick Ghennal’.

The coin set was designed and produced by Tower Mint, the Isle of Man Government’s currency partners since 2017.

Bill Henderson MLC, Currency Committee Chairman and Treasury Member, said:

‘I am thoroughly impressed with the calibre and design of this year’s festive coin. Tower Mint have demonstrated exceptional skill in crafting this piece, and we take great pride in the result.’

Vicar of Rushen, Reverend Joe Heaton, said:

‘The coin featuring the Magi presenting gifts to the Christ-child not only captures the spirit of the season but also serves as a tribute to the history of Kirk Christ. I am delighted to share this special piece with the community, celebrating the festive season and the rich heritage of the Isle of Man.’

The coin will be on sale at Isle of Man Post Office’s Stamps and Coins, IOM Coins, The Book Company in Douglas and Port Erin Post Office. For more information, contact CoinsEnquiries.Treasury@gov.im.