Employment and Skills fair focuses on real career paths

Professional people will share insights about their career journeys at an employment event in Douglas next month.

The Department of Education, Sport and Culture’s flagship employment and skills fair will be held at the Villa Marina on Thursday 9 November.

More than 1,000 young people will attend the event, which will shine a light on the importance of transferable skills and the sometimes unconventional career paths.

Students from all five secondary schools, University College Isle of Man and King William’s College will be given the chance to meet and engage with around 60 exhibitors, representing a diverse range of sectors including the creative industries, finance, hospitality, Science Technology Engineering & Mathematics (STEM) and uniformed services.

During the one-day event young people will also have the opportunity to explore various job roles, delve into different industries and gain insights into lifelong learning skills highlighted in the DESC Employability and Careers Education Framework.

Leading up to the fair, DESC’s Careers’ Team is inviting local businesses and members of the community to participate in a social media campaign -#learningforlife - to highlight their unique career journeys.

Minister for Education, Sport and Culture, Julie Edge MHK, said:

‘Understanding the diverse paths people take in their careers is crucial for our young people. Employment and Skills 2023, along with the #learningforlife social media campaign, is a great opportunity to play a part in helping guide future generations as they enter the world of work. ‘This focus on skills and career journeys is integral to preparing our youth for a rapidly evolving job market. By sharing real stories, we hope to inspire the next generation, illustrating that success comes in many forms and through various paths.’

For more information about Employment and Skills 2023 or to get involved in the #learningforlife campaign, visit the DESC Signposts website.