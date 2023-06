The Companies Acts 2006

Notice of removal of Companies from The Register

Notice is hereby given, pursuant to Section 183(3) of the Companies Act 2006, that the names of the under mentioned Companies have been struck off the Register:

014936V LOTUS 18 HOLDINGS LIMITED

019017V BLACK RIVER MEDIA LIMITED

019209V MANX EXTRACTION LIMITED

This 30 May 2023 - NICK COWELL, Companies Registry Manager.