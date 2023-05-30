Covid-19 Coronavirus

Declaration of Dissolution - 2006 Act Companies

Tuesday, 30 May 2023

The Companies Act 2006

Declaration of Dissolution

Pursuant to Section 190(9) of The Companies Act 2006

In accordance with the above section, the Department for Enterprise hereby declares that the below companies are dissolved.

  • 007576V ALOFT LIMITED
  • 007735V D C INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
  • 008185V TANFIELD LIMITED
  • 010693V LORD SHIPPING LIMITED
  • 011724V DB LORD LIMITED
  • 011816V CLOSE HORIZONS LIMITED
  • 013336V CROSS GATE HOLDINGS LIMITED
  • 015991V OGOO SECURITY LIMITED
  • 017234V BLADE RUNNER III LIMITED
  • 019579V Copiosa Limited

This 30 May 2023 - Nick Cowell, Companies Registry Manager.

Issued By

