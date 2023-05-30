Declaration of Dissolution - 2006 Act Companies

The Companies Act 2006
Declaration of Dissolution
Pursuant to Section 190(9) of The Companies Act 2006
In accordance with the above section, the Department for Enterprise hereby declares that the below companies are dissolved.
- 007576V ALOFT LIMITED
- 007735V D C INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
- 008185V TANFIELD LIMITED
- 010693V LORD SHIPPING LIMITED
- 011724V DB LORD LIMITED
- 011816V CLOSE HORIZONS LIMITED
- 013336V CROSS GATE HOLDINGS LIMITED
- 015991V OGOO SECURITY LIMITED
- 017234V BLADE RUNNER III LIMITED
- 019579V Copiosa Limited
This 30 May 2023 - Nick Cowell, Companies Registry Manager.