Declaration of Dissolution - 2006 Act Companies

The Companies Act 2006

Declaration of Dissolution

Pursuant to Section 190(9) of The Companies Act 2006

In accordance with the above section, the Department for Enterprise hereby declares that the below companies are dissolved.

007576V ALOFT LIMITED

007735V D C INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

008185V TANFIELD LIMITED

010693V LORD SHIPPING LIMITED

011724V DB LORD LIMITED

011816V CLOSE HORIZONS LIMITED

013336V CROSS GATE HOLDINGS LIMITED

015991V OGOO SECURITY LIMITED

017234V BLADE RUNNER III LIMITED

019579V Copiosa Limited

This 30 May 2023 - Nick Cowell, Companies Registry Manager.