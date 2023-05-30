Declaration of Dissolution - 1931 Act Companies

The Companies Acts 1931 to 2004

Declaration of Dissolution

Pursuant to Section 273a(10) of The Companies Act 1931

In accordance with the above section, the Department for Enterprise hereby declares that the below companies are dissolved.

114117C FRIENDS OF ALIKI VATIKIOTI FOR MUSIC & THE ARTS LIMITED

130110C Alicante Shipping Limited

126714C NORMA LIMITED

130407C PLATINUM RETREATS LIMITED

116054C Marianne McCourt Limited

111630C MONASTRO LIMITED

111581C LIKON LIMITED

This 30 May 2023 - Nick Cowell, Companies Registry Manager.