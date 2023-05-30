Declaration of Dissolution - 1931 Act Companies

The Companies Acts 1931 to 2004
Declaration of Dissolution
Pursuant to Section 273a(10) of The Companies Act 1931
In accordance with the above section, the Department for Enterprise hereby declares that the below companies are dissolved.
- 114117C FRIENDS OF ALIKI VATIKIOTI FOR MUSIC & THE ARTS LIMITED
- 130110C Alicante Shipping Limited
- 126714C NORMA LIMITED
- 130407C PLATINUM RETREATS LIMITED
- 116054C Marianne McCourt Limited
- 111630C MONASTRO LIMITED
- 111581C LIKON LIMITED
This 30 May 2023 - Nick Cowell, Companies Registry Manager.