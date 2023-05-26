Applications for Dissolution – 2006 Act Companies

The Companies Act 2006

List of Companies that have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution

Pursuant to Section 190(3)

The Department for Enterprise hereby gives Notice that the below companies have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution under the provisions of Section 190 of the Companies Act 2006. Unless written objection is made to The Department for Enterprise within one month of the date of publication of this notice, The Department for Enterprise may dissolve the companies.

003852V THOUSAND HILLS LIMITED

005797V BRINKLEY LIMITED

006847V VENTURA HOLDINGS LIMITED

007570V LINTFORD LIMITED

011138V ZERO ALFRED ROAD LTD

011530V SUNBURST AIRCRAFT LEASING LIMITED

012179V RKPOT LTD

013102V SUGAIR CORPORATION LTD

018013V HHL Limited

018903V Winterberry Limited

018984V Tarakane Limited

019027V Oil and Gas Ventures Limited

019796V Carmine Limited

020101V Fursby Avenue Limited

020316V PAR LIMITED

This 26 May 2023 – Nick Cowell, Companies Registry Manager.