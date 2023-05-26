Applications for Dissolution – 2006 Act Companies

The Companies Act 2006
List of Companies that have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution
Pursuant to Section 190(3)
The Department for Enterprise hereby gives Notice that the below companies have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution under the provisions of Section 190 of the Companies Act 2006. Unless written objection is made to The Department for Enterprise within one month of the date of publication of this notice, The Department for Enterprise may dissolve the companies.
- 003852V THOUSAND HILLS LIMITED
- 005797V BRINKLEY LIMITED
- 006847V VENTURA HOLDINGS LIMITED
- 007570V LINTFORD LIMITED
- 011138V ZERO ALFRED ROAD LTD
- 011530V SUNBURST AIRCRAFT LEASING LIMITED
- 012179V RKPOT LTD
- 013102V SUGAIR CORPORATION LTD
- 018013V HHL Limited
- 018903V Winterberry Limited
- 018984V Tarakane Limited
- 019027V Oil and Gas Ventures Limited
- 019796V Carmine Limited
- 020101V Fursby Avenue Limited
- 020316V PAR LIMITED
This 26 May 2023 – Nick Cowell, Companies Registry Manager.