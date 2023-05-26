Applications for Dissolution - 1931 Act Companies

List of Companies that have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution

Pursuant to Section 273a(3)(A) of The Companies Act 1931

The Department for Enterprise hereby gives Notice that the below companies have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution under the provisions of Section 273A of the Companies Act 1931. Unless written objection is made to The Department for Enterprise within one month of the date of publication of this notice, The Department for Enterprise may dissolve the companies.

032449C Kirby Park Estates Limited

039825C Westhouse Investments Limited

072466C Longsight Property Services Limited

114177C SWEETLAND LIMITED

119517C HEALYREA PROPERTIES LIMITED

129825C BUSINESS DOCTOR CONSORTIUM LIMITED

130790C HORIZONS INDEPENDENT SOCIAL WORK & CONSULTANCY LIMITED

132236C TURNBERRY LIMITED

133703C GRH (CAPITOL HOUSE) LIMITED

135415C Intake Valeting Limited

135464C 3 Celts Ltd

This 26 May 2023 – Nick Cowell, Companies Registry Manager.