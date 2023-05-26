Applications for Dissolution - 1931 Act Companies

List of Companies that have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution
Pursuant to Section 273a(3)(A) of The Companies Act 1931
The Department for Enterprise hereby gives Notice that the below companies have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution under the provisions of Section 273A of the Companies Act 1931. Unless written objection is made to The Department for Enterprise within one month of the date of publication of this notice, The Department for Enterprise may dissolve the companies.
- 032449C Kirby Park Estates Limited
- 039825C Westhouse Investments Limited
- 072466C Longsight Property Services Limited
- 114177C SWEETLAND LIMITED
- 119517C HEALYREA PROPERTIES LIMITED
- 129825C BUSINESS DOCTOR CONSORTIUM LIMITED
- 130790C HORIZONS INDEPENDENT SOCIAL WORK & CONSULTANCY LIMITED
- 132236C TURNBERRY LIMITED
- 133703C GRH (CAPITOL HOUSE) LIMITED
- 135415C Intake Valeting Limited
- 135464C 3 Celts Ltd
This 26 May 2023 – Nick Cowell, Companies Registry Manager.