Student Awards process improved following feedback

A new and improved application process for University students to apply for financial help has been launched.

The Department of Education, Sport and Culture’s new digital hub has been developed to streamline the application process from start-to-finish for students and their contributors.

It came about after the department listened to the concerns of previous users that the process was difficult to follow and needed an overhaul.

Julie Edge MHK, Minister for Education, Sport and Culture, said:

'We made a promise to review and improve the application process and we have delivered. 'The digital hub delivers a user-friendly experience and includes video tutorials and helpful tips to provide an efficient and reliable service. The first applications have already been received and are being processed swiftly.'

Students looking to start their degree course in September can apply now and those entering their continuing years of study will receive an email in June with their instructions.

Contributors can submit income assessments as soon as all their dependent students have submitted their applications following the contributor instructions sent to each student.

The website was jointly developed by the DESC and Government Technology Services (GTS).