Save the date for the 2023 Isle of Man Government Conference



The Isle of Man Government has announced the dates for its annual two-day Government Conference, this year focused on the three themes of housing and infrastructure, education and skills and finance and budgets.

The 2023 Isle of Man Government Conference will take place on 20 and 21 September 2023 at the Villa Marina, and presents an opportunity for the local community to engage with Government, share new ideas and have honest discussions about the challenges and opportunities facing our Island.

Alfred Cannan MHK, Chief Minister, commented:

‘I am looking forward welcoming members of the Manx public once again to engage with Government at the annual Conference in September. Last year we received much feedback and engaged in interesting conversations arising from various panels and Q&A sessions, the outcomes of which informed further development of the Island Plan and Economic Strategy. ‘Following feedback from 2022, this year’s agenda will offer key sessions at more flexible times to provide greater access for more of our community, and will focus on three key themes: Housing, education and skills and finance and government budgets. ‘I hope this year’s Government Conference will spark the same level of engagement and conversation, and invite all Island residents to join the event as we collectively work towards building a more secure, vibrant and sustainable future for our Island.’

More information about the 2023 Isle of Man Government Conference will be published in due course, and will be available via gov.im/iomgconference.