Export Notice: Russia

This news release is issued to publicise Notice to Exporters NTE 2023/08: Russia sanctions – Trade sanctions circumvention.

On 22 May 2023 the Export Control Joint Unit (ECJU) produced a guidance note for companies to help them understand what they need to do to ensure they are complying with the Russia sanctions.

Direct trade between the UK to Russia has fallen significantly since sanctions were introduced. However, Russia will seek to procure restricted goods via other routes. As such, there are risks around displacement of trade and diversion of goods to Russia.

Traders should ensure that as part of their due diligence they consider these risks. For further information please see Export Notice NTE 2023/08.

For guidance on exporting or doing business in Russia, contact the Export Control Joint Unit.