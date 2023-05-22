Declaration of Dissolution - 1931 Act Companies

The Companies Acts 1931 to 2004
Declaration of Dissolution
Pursuant to Section 273a(10) of The Companies Act 1931
In accordance with the above section, the Department for Enterprise hereby declares that the below companies are dissolved.
- 097698C Usm Properties Limited
- 114144C CODEX HOLDINGS LIMITED
- 115592C CASTLETOWN ESTATES LIMITED
- 119539C CHRIGOR LIMITED
- 128635C SAPELE COURT LIMITED
- 128711C NEW ONCHAN INVESTMENTS LIMITED
- 130457C THE FISH HOUSE LIMITED
- 132756C WEST TD LIMITED
- 132757C WEST INTERNATIONAL HEALTH LIMITED
- 133365C EM Holdings Limited
This 22 May 2023 - Nick Cowell, Companies Registry Manager.