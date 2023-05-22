Declaration of Dissolution - 1931 Act Companies

The Companies Acts 1931 to 2004

Declaration of Dissolution

Pursuant to Section 273a(10) of The Companies Act 1931

In accordance with the above section, the Department for Enterprise hereby declares that the below companies are dissolved.

097698C Usm Properties Limited

114144C CODEX HOLDINGS LIMITED

115592C CASTLETOWN ESTATES LIMITED

119539C CHRIGOR LIMITED

128635C SAPELE COURT LIMITED

128711C NEW ONCHAN INVESTMENTS LIMITED

130457C THE FISH HOUSE LIMITED

132756C WEST TD LIMITED

132757C WEST INTERNATIONAL HEALTH LIMITED

133365C EM Holdings Limited

This 22 May 2023 - Nick Cowell, Companies Registry Manager.