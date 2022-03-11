Financial Sanctions: Russia

This news release is issued to publicise the addition of 86 entries and removal of 3 entries to the Russian sanctions regime.

The Russia (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (S.I. 2019/855) were made under the Sanctions and Anti-Money Laundering Act 2018 (the Sanctions Act) and provide for the freezing of funds and economic resources of certain persons, entities or bodies involved in destabilising Ukraine or undermining or threatening the territorial integrity, sovereignty or independence of Ukraine, or obtaining a benefit from or supporting the Government of Russia. The Russia (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 have effect in the Isle of Man by the Russia Sanctions (Application) Regulations 2020 [S.D. 2020/0504].

On 16 May 2023 the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office updated the UK Sanctions List. This list provides details of those designated under sanctions legislation.

Additions

86 entries have been added to the consolidated list and are now subject to an asset freeze and trust services sanctions. Further information can be found in the Annex to this Notice.

Removals

Deleted information appears in [square brackets]. Additional information appears in italics.

The following entries have been removed from the Consolidated List and are no longer subject to an asset freeze or trust services sanctions:

Nikolay Yurievi PETRUNIN (Group ID: 14511)

Name (non-Latin script): Петрунин Николай Юрьевич

DOB: 27/02/1976. POB: Vyazniki, Vladimir Region, Russia Passport Number: 713668437 Address: 1 Okhotny Ryad str, Russia, 103265. Position: Member of the State Duma of the Russian Federation Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref):RUS0566. Financial sanctions imposed in addition to an asset freeze: Trust services. Date trust services sanctions imposed: 21/03/2023. (UK Statement of Reasons):Member of the State Duma of Russia who voted in favour of Federal Law No. 75577-8 “On the ratification of the Treaty of Friendship, Cooperation and Mutual Assistance between the Russian Federation and the Luhansk People's Republic” and/or Federal Law No. 75578-8 “On the ratification of the Treaty of Friendship, Cooperation and Mutual Assistance between the Russian Federation and the Donetsk People's Republic”. In so doing, the member endorsed President Putin’s decision to recognise the Donetsk People’s Republic and the Luhansk People’s Republic as independent states, thereby providing support for policies and/or actions which destabilise Ukraine and/or undermine or threaten the territorial integrity, sovereignty or independence of Ukraine. (Gender):Male Listed on: 11/03/2022 UK Sanctions List Date Designated: 11/03/2022 Last Updated: [21/03/2023] 19/05/2023 Group ID: 14511.



Kyrylo Sergiyovich STREMOUSOV (Group ID: 15413)

Name (non-Latin script): Кирило Сергiйович СТРЕМОУСОВ

DOB: --/--/1976. a.k.a: STREMOUSOV, Kirill (non-Latin script: Кирилл СТРЕМУСОВ) Nationality: Russia Position: President of the ‘Salvation Committee for Peace and Order’ in Kherson Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref):RUS1470. Financial sanctions imposed in addition to an asset freeze: Trust services. Date trust services sanctions imposed: 21/03/2023. (UK Statement of Reasons): There are reasonable grounds to suspect Kyrylo Sergiyovich STREMOUSOV of participation in the establishment of the socalled ‘Salvation Committee for Peace and Order’ and therefore that he is or has been involved in providing support for and promoting policies and actions which destabilise Ukraine and undermine or threaten the territorial integrity, sovereignty or independence of Ukraine. (Gender):Male Listed on: 16/06/2022 UK Sanctions List Date Designated: 16/06/2022 Last Updated: [21/03/2023] 19/05/2023 Group ID: 15413.



Vladimir Nikolayevich SUNGORKIN (Group ID: 15317)

Name (non-Latin script): Владимир Николаевич СУНГОРКИН

DOB: 16/06/1954. POB: Khabarovsk, Russia Nationality: Russia Position: (1) Director General and Editor-in-Chief of Komsomolskaya Pravda (2) Member of public council in the Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation (3) Member of public council in the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Russian Federation (4) Member of public council in the Ministry of Transport of the Russian Federation Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref):RUS1384 . Financial sanctions imposed in addition to an asset freeze: Trust services. Date trust services sanctions imposed: 21/03/2023. (UK Statement of Reasons):Vladimir Nikolayevich SUNGORKIN (hereafter SUNGORKIN) is the Editor-inChief of the Komsomolskaya Pravda Publishing House. In this role he has provided support for and promoted actions and policies which undermine or threaten the territorial integrity, sovereignty or independence of Ukraine. (Gender):Male Listed on: 04/05/2022 UK Sanctions List Date Designated: 04/05/2022 Last Updated: [21/03/2023] 19/05/2023 Group ID: 15317.

What you must do

Financial institutions and other persons are required to check whether you maintain any accounts or otherwise hold funds or economic resources for, or provide financial services to, designated individuals. If so, you must freeze such accounts or other funds and, unless licensed by the Treasury, not deal with those funds or economic resources, make those funds or economic resources available to a designated person, or make those funds or economic resources available for the benefit of a designated person. You must also report your findings to the FIU.

Failure to comply with financial and trade sanctions legislation or to attempting to circumvent its provisions is a criminal offence.

Where a relevant institution has already reported details of accounts, other funds or economic resources held frozen for the designated person, you are not required to report these details again.

Further Information

Consequently the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office updated the Consolidated List. This list provides details of those designated under sanctions legislation.

Further details of the sanctions regime related to Russia and links to other financial sanctions regimes may be found on the Customs and Excise pages of the Isle of Man Government website.