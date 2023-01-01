Arts and Culture and Legislation roles appointed for DESC

Claire Christian MHK and Paul Craine MLC have been handed political responsibilities within the Department of Education Sport and Culture (DESC).

Mrs Christian will have responsibility for Arts and Culture and Chair the Isle of Man Arts Council after Marlene Maska retired from political life last month.

The MHK, who spent 20 years in the fashion industry before her election in 2020, said:

'It is an exciting challenge and I’m looking forward to the opportunity.'

Mr Craine, a former assistant head teacher, education adviser and published author, will oversee a number of DESC projects regarding data and legislation.

Julie Edge MHK, Minister for Education, Sport and Culture said:

'I welcome them both to the department and I would like to personally thank Mrs Maska for her immense contribution to the arts on the Isle of Man.'

Both will start with immediate effect.