Applications for Dissolution – 2006 Act Companies

The Companies Act 2006
List of Companies that have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution
Pursuant to Section 190(3)
The Department for Enterprise hereby gives Notice that the below companies have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution under the provisions of Section 190 of the Companies Act 2006. Unless written objection is made to The Department for Enterprise within one month of the date of publication of this notice, The Department for Enterprise may dissolve the companies.
- 000793V WINDSOR YACHTING LIMITED
- 002603V TRYM SHIPPING LIMITED
- 008159V DROIDLA LIMITED
- 011107V STRAIT LIMITED
- 011157V EGIS LAGAN IOM SERVICES
- 011158V EGIS LAGAN IOM HOLDINGS LIMITED
- 013221V SLABBERT FAMILY LIMITED
- 013464V ENCORE DISTRIBUTORS LIMITED
- 014191V ONYX VENTURES LIMITED
- 017393V ERA HOLDING LTD
- 017450V HIRD GEOWORKS LIMITED
- 018616V Viewex Corporation
- 018834V WOLFLAND GROUP LIMITED
- 018868V JWS Holdings Limited
- 019923V Universe Limited
This 19 May 2023 – Nick Cowell, Companies Registry Manager.