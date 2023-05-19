Applications for Dissolution – 2006 Act Companies

The Companies Act 2006

List of Companies that have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution

Pursuant to Section 190(3)

The Department for Enterprise hereby gives Notice that the below companies have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution under the provisions of Section 190 of the Companies Act 2006. Unless written objection is made to The Department for Enterprise within one month of the date of publication of this notice, The Department for Enterprise may dissolve the companies.

000793V WINDSOR YACHTING LIMITED

002603V TRYM SHIPPING LIMITED

008159V DROIDLA LIMITED

011107V STRAIT LIMITED

011157V EGIS LAGAN IOM SERVICES

011158V EGIS LAGAN IOM HOLDINGS LIMITED

013221V SLABBERT FAMILY LIMITED

013464V ENCORE DISTRIBUTORS LIMITED

014191V ONYX VENTURES LIMITED

017393V ERA HOLDING LTD

017450V HIRD GEOWORKS LIMITED

018616V Viewex Corporation

018834V WOLFLAND GROUP LIMITED

018868V JWS Holdings Limited

019923V Universe Limited

This 19 May 2023 – Nick Cowell, Companies Registry Manager.