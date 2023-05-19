Applications for Dissolution - 1931 Act Companies

The Companies Acts 1931 to 2004
List of Companies that have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution
Pursuant to Section 273a(3)(A) of The Companies Act 1931
The Department for Enterprise hereby gives Notice that the below companies have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution under the provisions of Section 273A of the Companies Act 1931. Unless written objection is made to The Department for Enterprise within one month of the date of publication of this notice, The Department for Enterprise may dissolve the companies.
- 028948C Greentown Limited
- 033866C Nakina Limited
- 048068C Parkham Investments Limited
- 081246C C.J. Construction Limited
- 092451C Holmes Grace Investments Limited
- 102948C Peel Properties Limited
- 115770C MARDLE LIMITED
- 119695C TOOTON LIMITED
- 122978C ANTHONY PETER LIMITED
- 125044C BJP LIMITED
- 130205C BUSINESS DOCTOR CONSORTIUM AFRICA LIMITED
- 132259C MORCOTT LIMITED
- 133805C D & P MANAGEMENT LIMITED
- 133808C Lendr Brokerage Limited
- 134071C Lowton Associates Limited
- 134434C Gain Market Limited
- 134465C Mad Jack's Glitch Bar Limited
- 135056C TBI PROPERTIES LIMITED
This 19 May 2023 – Nick Cowell, Companies Registry Manager.