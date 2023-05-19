Applications for Dissolution - 1931 Act Companies

The Companies Acts 1931 to 2004

List of Companies that have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution

Pursuant to Section 273a(3)(A) of The Companies Act 1931

The Department for Enterprise hereby gives Notice that the below companies have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution under the provisions of Section 273A of the Companies Act 1931. Unless written objection is made to The Department for Enterprise within one month of the date of publication of this notice, The Department for Enterprise may dissolve the companies.

028948C Greentown Limited

033866C Nakina Limited

048068C Parkham Investments Limited

081246C C.J. Construction Limited

092451C Holmes Grace Investments Limited

102948C Peel Properties Limited

115770C MARDLE LIMITED

119695C TOOTON LIMITED

122978C ANTHONY PETER LIMITED

125044C BJP LIMITED

130205C BUSINESS DOCTOR CONSORTIUM AFRICA LIMITED

132259C MORCOTT LIMITED

133805C D & P MANAGEMENT LIMITED

133808C Lendr Brokerage Limited

134071C Lowton Associates Limited

134434C Gain Market Limited

134465C Mad Jack's Glitch Bar Limited

135056C TBI PROPERTIES LIMITED

This 19 May 2023 – Nick Cowell, Companies Registry Manager.