New Headteacher for Scoill Phurt le Moirrey

Simon Murphy has been appointed to lead Scoill Phurt Le Moirrey from September.

Mr Murphy, who is from the Isle of Man, is an experienced school leader having worked in both the UK and further afield.

He will return to the Island to take over from the school's current head, Ange Callaghan, when she retires this summer.

Mr Murphy said:

‘I am incredibly excited to be returning for this fantastic opportunity and I’m really looking forward to sharing my experiences with everyone at the school. ‘I am passionate about school culture, supportive student and parental relationships and ensuring that education celebrates local culture, heritage and traditions, whilst preparing pupils to be positive contributors to society.’

Julie Edge MHK, Minister for Education, Sport and Culture, said:

‘I am delighted to welcome Simon back to the Island to take up this important head teacher role. I would like to thank Ange Callaghan for all she done at the school.'

Mrs Callaghan has been in charge of the school, which currently has 168 pupils, since 2016.