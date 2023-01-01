Family fun made accessible at Zog Show

Over 200 tickets to the upcoming production of Zog at the Gaiety Theatre have been made available to Island families, through local charities, to help drive inclusion in the arts.

Zog, based on the book by Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler, is an exciting family-friendly adventure. With just a one hour run time, it is an ideal choice for a first theatrical experience for children.

As part of the subsidised tickets initiative the VillaGaiety and Isle of Man Arts Council have provided three local charities with free tickets to share with families who access their services - Rebecca House Children’s Hospice, Crossroads and The Children’s Centre.

The Zog show has been chosen as part of the initiative because it not only entertains, but also provides a great educational experience. The characters adventures are underpinned with key themes including the importance of resolve and determination, patience and resilience, friendship and support, and the value of education and experience.

VillaGaiety and the Isle of Man Arts Council first announced the accessibility initiative last year, providing subsidised tickets to the Christmas pantomime.

The aim of the initiative is to broaden access to live performances ensuring diversity, equality and inclusion as much as possible, whilst also recognising the importance of engaging with the arts for wellbeing and health.

Arts Development Manager, Jane Corkill, said:

‘The Isle of Man Arts Council is delighted to partner with VillaGaiety to offer subsidised tickets at the Gaiety Theatre. Ticket subsidy is an important action within the National Development Strategy for Culture and the Arts supporting inclusion and equality. We hope this initiative will broaden access and engagement with the arts whilst inspiring participation and creativity throughout our community.’

Events and Programming Development Manager for VillaGaiety, Sean Kenny, added:

‘We can’t wait to see the magical story of Zog come to life on the Gaiety stage. As part of our audience development aims, we are committed to working to encourage and enable engagement with our entertainment programme for as many people as possible in our Island Community. Zog is a fantastically fun and interactive experience that provides a perfect opportunity for families who want their younger children to experience live theatre for the first time.’

There will be five showings of Zog at the Gaiety Theatre between 19 and 21 May.

Some tickets are still available to purchase on the VillaGaiety website, via the ticket hotline on (01624) 600555 or in person at the Isle of Man Welcome Centre or Villa Marina reception.