The Companies Acts 1931 to 2004

Declaration of Dissolution

Pursuant to Section 273a(10) of The Companies Act 1931

In accordance with the above section, the Department for Enterprise hereby declares that the below companies are dissolved.

034735C Bravo Limited

044663C Best Trading Limited

058543C Hollins Limited

102232C TIGERBRIDGE LIMITED

108501C LIFELINE CAPITAL GROWTH LIMITED

132991C Global Service Management Ltd

This 16 May 2023 - Nick Cowell, Companies Registry Manager.