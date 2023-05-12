Applications for Dissolution – 2006 Act Companies

The Companies Act 2006
List of Companies that have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution
Pursuant to Section 190(3)
The Department for Enterprise hereby gives Notice that the below companies have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution under the provisions of Section 190 of the Companies Act 2006. Unless written objection is made to The Department for Enterprise within one month of the date of publication of this notice, The Department for Enterprise may dissolve the companies.
- 000256V King LSC Limited
- 004760V REA LIMITED
- 005196V STONETTE LIMITED
- 010768V MELKBOS LIMITED
- 012338V CARTE PIERRE LIMITED
- 013121V J5 EMPLOYEE INVESTMENT COMPANY LIMITED
- 013220V EASTLAND LIMITED
- 014785V MIVAS Limited
- 015538V FLYHONDAJET LIMITED
- 015934V Tillymint Limited
- 017120V B&M COMPANY LIMITED
- 017121V BRIGHT LIGHT COMPANY LIMITED
- 018667V POLLYPROTECT SALES AND DISTRIBUTION (IOM) LIMITED
- 019775V Ascending Sun Limited
- 019935V Red600 Limited
This 12 May 2023 – Nick Cowell, Companies Registry Manager.