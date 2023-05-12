Applications for Dissolution – 2006 Act Companies

The Companies Act 2006

List of Companies that have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution

Pursuant to Section 190(3)

The Department for Enterprise hereby gives Notice that the below companies have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution under the provisions of Section 190 of the Companies Act 2006. Unless written objection is made to The Department for Enterprise within one month of the date of publication of this notice, The Department for Enterprise may dissolve the companies.

000256V King LSC Limited

004760V REA LIMITED

005196V STONETTE LIMITED

010768V MELKBOS LIMITED

012338V CARTE PIERRE LIMITED

013121V J5 EMPLOYEE INVESTMENT COMPANY LIMITED

013220V EASTLAND LIMITED

014785V MIVAS Limited

015538V FLYHONDAJET LIMITED

015934V Tillymint Limited

017120V B&M COMPANY LIMITED

017121V BRIGHT LIGHT COMPANY LIMITED

018667V POLLYPROTECT SALES AND DISTRIBUTION (IOM) LIMITED

019775V Ascending Sun Limited

019935V Red600 Limited

This 12 May 2023 – Nick Cowell, Companies Registry Manager.