The Companies Act 2006

Declaration of Dissolution

Pursuant to Section 190(9) of The Companies Act 2006

In accordance with the above section, the Department for Enterprise hereby declares that the below companies are dissolved.

009470V SEAVIEW LEISURE LIMITED

014576V PATRIAN IOM LIMITED

019327V Joyful Group Limited

This 9 May 2023 - Nick Cowell, Companies Registry Manager.