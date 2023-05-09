Declaration of Dissolution - 1931 Act Companies

The Companies Acts 1931 to 2004

Declaration of Dissolution

Pursuant to Section 273a(10) of The Companies Act 1931

In accordance with the above section, the Department for Enterprise hereby declares that the below companies are dissolved.

079236C A.K.A. Limited

101149C Wilcot Limited

113033C ICM AVIATION LIMITED

121629C SADOWA LIMITED

125926C AT TRUST CO LIMITED

131039C ATLANTIC PROTON BEAM INVESTMENTS LIMITED

133648C RF CONSULTANCY LIMITED

133762C BURGER VANNIN LIMITED

This 9 May 2023 - Nick Cowell, Companies Registry Manager.