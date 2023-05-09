Declaration of Dissolution - 1931 Act Companies

The Companies Acts 1931 to 2004
Declaration of Dissolution
Pursuant to Section 273a(10) of The Companies Act 1931
In accordance with the above section, the Department for Enterprise hereby declares that the below companies are dissolved.
- 079236C A.K.A. Limited
- 101149C Wilcot Limited
- 113033C ICM AVIATION LIMITED
- 121629C SADOWA LIMITED
- 125926C AT TRUST CO LIMITED
- 131039C ATLANTIC PROTON BEAM INVESTMENTS LIMITED
- 133648C RF CONSULTANCY LIMITED
- 133762C BURGER VANNIN LIMITED
This 9 May 2023 - Nick Cowell, Companies Registry Manager.