Castle Pharmacy update

Following the suspension of the registered Pharmacists licence, Castle Pharmacy (Castletown) will cease providing pharmacy services on 19 May 2023.

The person responsible for the business has been suspended from the register by the General Pharmaceutical Council, which means they are no longer able to act as a pharmacist, and as the pharmacy business is registered to that individual, it is no longer able to trade.

The pharmacy will continue to operate up until the 19 May, as a registered locum pharmacist has been put in place during this period, however this is only a short term solution to give patients time to find an alternative pharmacy.

On the 19 May the premises will be removed from the pharmacy register by the Department of Health and Social Care. From that date GPs and other prescribers will no longer be able to send prescriptions directly to Castle Pharmacy and Castle Pharmacy will not be able to dispense prescriptions. Patients can request prescriptions to be sent to another pharmacy at any time.

Other pharmacies in the South of the Island are available:

Costains Pharmacy, Ballasalla

Lloyds Pharmacy, Castletown

Lloyds Pharmacy, Port Erin

Clear Pharmacy, Port St Mary and Port Erin

or a pharmacy close to where you work

View a list of all community pharmacies on the Isle of Man.