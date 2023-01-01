Stage-ed awarded festive Pantomime contract

For the next three years Stage-ed will produce and stage the Island’s annual flagship Pantomime production at the Gaiety Theatre, as they are awarded the VillaGaiety 2023-25 contract.

Stage-ed hope to captivate audiences this Christmas announcing ‘Aladdin’ as the festive production for 2023, with tickets going on sale this week.

‘Aladdin’ will be a classic and enchanting family-friendly pantomime. The creative team at Stage-ed hope to keep audiences spellbound with their magical retelling of the beloved story, complete with stunning sets, dazzling costumes and impressive special effects.

The show will run at the Gaiety Theatre from 16 to 31 December, with 22 performances including a relaxed performance on 28 December with a British Sign Language performer.

Steve Palfreman, Director, and co-founder of Stage-ed said:

‘As a proud Manxman, I am thrilled to be able to produce this year’s pantomime at home! Stage-ed work all over the world with young people in both education and performance, so to be able to do this in the Isle of Man is extra special.'

Stage-ed have been returning to the Island every year for the past 11 years to run a West End School in Ballakermeen High School, where Steve holds many fond memories of performing himself.

During those years Stage-ed have helped many young people on Island and across the world with building confidence and skills for performing on the stage, providing many opportunities for those young people, in performing on the stage either at their West End School or at the Musicals in Concert.

Minister of Education, Sport and Culture, Julie Edge MHK, said:

‘We are thrilled to announce this three year contract with Stage-ed. The Pantomime is a festive spectacular and such an integral part of VillaGaiety’s annual programme of entertainment. We are also delighted to be able to continue our work to provide accessible opportunities for children, families and adults alike to engage with and enjoy live performances.’

With this year’s production of Aladdin promising a script full of laughs, toe-tapping musical numbers and plenty of audience participation, booking tickets early is encouraged to avoid disappointment.

Tickets will go on sale at 3pm today (Friday 5 May), and will be available to purchased online, via VillaGaiety’s ticket hotline on +44 1624 600555 or in person at the Welcome Centre or the Villa Marina Box Office.