Applications for Dissolution – 2006 Act Companies

The Companies Act 2006
List of Companies that have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution
Pursuant to Section 190(3)
The Department for Enterprise hereby gives Notice that the below companies have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution under the provisions of Section 190 of the Companies Act 2006. Unless written objection is made to The Department for Enterprise within one month of the date of publication of this notice, The Department for Enterprise may dissolve the companies.
- 003851V GANNAWAY LIMITED
- 003855V SAXTON LIMITED
- 007571V LAYMAR LIMITED
- 008575V ABINGELS LIMITED
- 009300V GRACEFORD LIMITED
- 009894V ELMER LIMITED
- 010546V SABRE LIMITED
- 013092V KING HOLDINGS LIMITED
- 014806V LOGISTIC SOLUTIONS LIMITED
- 015213V LLG MANAGEMENT LIMITED
- 016913V LENNOX INVESTMENTS LIMITED
- 017827V EYUP 1 LIMITED
- 017828V EYUP 2 LIMITED
- 020634V BOOMERANG HOLDING LIMITED
- 020635V VALARI HOLDING LIMITED
This 5 May 2023 – Nick Cowell, Companies Registry Manager.