Applications for Dissolution – 2006 Act Companies

The Companies Act 2006

List of Companies that have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution

Pursuant to Section 190(3)

The Department for Enterprise hereby gives Notice that the below companies have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution under the provisions of Section 190 of the Companies Act 2006. Unless written objection is made to The Department for Enterprise within one month of the date of publication of this notice, The Department for Enterprise may dissolve the companies.

003851V GANNAWAY LIMITED

003855V SAXTON LIMITED

007571V LAYMAR LIMITED

008575V ABINGELS LIMITED

009300V GRACEFORD LIMITED

009894V ELMER LIMITED

010546V SABRE LIMITED

013092V KING HOLDINGS LIMITED

014806V LOGISTIC SOLUTIONS LIMITED

015213V LLG MANAGEMENT LIMITED

016913V LENNOX INVESTMENTS LIMITED

017827V EYUP 1 LIMITED

017828V EYUP 2 LIMITED

020634V BOOMERANG HOLDING LIMITED

020635V VALARI HOLDING LIMITED

This 5 May 2023 – Nick Cowell, Companies Registry Manager.