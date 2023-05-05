Covid-19 Coronavirus

Applications for Dissolution – 2006 Act Companies

Today

The Companies Act 2006

List of Companies that have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution

Pursuant to Section 190(3)

The Department for Enterprise hereby gives Notice that the below companies have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution under the provisions of Section 190 of the Companies Act 2006. Unless written objection is made to The Department for Enterprise within one month of the date of publication of this notice, The Department for Enterprise may dissolve the companies.

  • 003851V        GANNAWAY LIMITED
  • 003855V        SAXTON LIMITED
  • 007571V        LAYMAR LIMITED
  • 008575V        ABINGELS LIMITED
  • 009300V        GRACEFORD LIMITED
  • 009894V        ELMER LIMITED
  • 010546V        SABRE LIMITED
  • 013092V        KING HOLDINGS LIMITED
  • 014806V        LOGISTIC SOLUTIONS LIMITED
  • 015213V        LLG MANAGEMENT LIMITED
  • 016913V        LENNOX INVESTMENTS LIMITED
  • 017827V        EYUP 1 LIMITED
  • 017828V        EYUP 2 LIMITED
  • 020634V        BOOMERANG HOLDING LIMITED
  • 020635V        VALARI HOLDING LIMITED

This 5 May 2023 – Nick Cowell, Companies Registry Manager.

Issued By

Back to top