Applications for Dissolution - 1931 Act Companies

The Companies Acts 1931 to 2004

List of Companies that have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution

Pursuant to Section 273a(3)(A) of The Companies Act 1931

The Department for Enterprise hereby gives Notice that the below companies have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution under the provisions of Section 273A of the Companies Act 1931. Unless written objection is made to The Department for Enterprise within one month of the date of publication of this notice, The Department for Enterprise may dissolve the companies.

089408C Foxton Trading Limited

115773C BAKSI LIMITED

119699C TAPIA LIMITED

126626C MARA MUSIC CD & DVD DISTRIBUTION & SERVICES LTD

128630C METHOD SUPPORT LIMITED

130201C CBM ENTERPRISES LIMITED

133931C INTEGRA TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS LIMITED

135308C CYBER FENCE LIMITED

135328C KEB Golf Club Limited

135600C Loud House Consultancy Limited

This 5 May 2023 – Nick Cowell, Companies Registry Manager.