Applications for Dissolution - 1931 Act Companies

The Companies Acts 1931 to 2004

List of Companies that have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution

Pursuant to Section 273a(3)(A) of The Companies Act 1931

The Department for Enterprise hereby gives Notice that the below companies have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution under the provisions of Section 273A of the Companies Act 1931. Unless written objection is made to The Department for Enterprise within one month of the date of publication of this notice, The Department for Enterprise may dissolve the companies.

  • 089408C        Foxton Trading Limited
  • 115773C        BAKSI LIMITED
  • 119699C        TAPIA LIMITED
  • 126626C        MARA MUSIC CD & DVD DISTRIBUTION & SERVICES LTD
  • 128630C        METHOD SUPPORT LIMITED
  • 130201C        CBM ENTERPRISES LIMITED
  • 133931C        INTEGRA TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS LIMITED
  • 135308C        CYBER FENCE LIMITED
  • 135328C        KEB Golf Club Limited
  • 135600C        Loud House Consultancy Limited

This 5 May 2023 – Nick Cowell, Companies Registry Manager.

