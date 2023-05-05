Applications for Dissolution - 1931 Act Companies

The Companies Acts 1931 to 2004
List of Companies that have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution
Pursuant to Section 273a(3)(A) of The Companies Act 1931
The Department for Enterprise hereby gives Notice that the below companies have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution under the provisions of Section 273A of the Companies Act 1931. Unless written objection is made to The Department for Enterprise within one month of the date of publication of this notice, The Department for Enterprise may dissolve the companies.
- 089408C Foxton Trading Limited
- 115773C BAKSI LIMITED
- 119699C TAPIA LIMITED
- 126626C MARA MUSIC CD & DVD DISTRIBUTION & SERVICES LTD
- 128630C METHOD SUPPORT LIMITED
- 130201C CBM ENTERPRISES LIMITED
- 133931C INTEGRA TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS LIMITED
- 135308C CYBER FENCE LIMITED
- 135328C KEB Golf Club Limited
- 135600C Loud House Consultancy Limited
This 5 May 2023 – Nick Cowell, Companies Registry Manager.