Steve Chapple chosen to lead Braddan School

Steve Chapple has been appointed to lead Braddan School from September, 16 years after he studied to be a teacher at the school.

The former graphic designer from Somerset started teaching at Victoria Road in 2007 after completing his PGCE on the Isle of Man. He later moved to Scoill Phurt Le Moirrey where he has been second in command since 2017.

He will take over from the retiring Louise Oates who has been in charge of the school, which currently has 126 pupils, for 15 years.

Mr Chapple said:

‘I am honoured and excited to start working with everyone connected to Braddan School. Having learnt to teach there as part of my training, I look forward to returning and building on the fantastic work of the current head. 'I aim to nurture the pupils’ abilities to learn at school and develop their skills for further education and adult life.’

Julie Edge MHK, Minister for Education, Sport and Culture, said: