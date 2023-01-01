Import Notice: Russia

This news release is issued to publicise Notice to Importers NTI 2953: Russia import sanctions.

On 30 March 2022 the UK Import Controls Policy and Licensing Team, Department for Business and Trade issued a notice to provide an overview of the import prohibitions in force on importing certain goods, that have originated in or have been consigned from the territory covered by what is now the Russian Federation and non-government controlled Ukrainian territory. It also sets out the licensing process for traders looking to import goods subject to prohibitions.

It should be read alongside the Russia Sanctions guidance published by the Treasury. This notice has no legal effect, and in case of conflict with the Russia Sanctions guidance, the Russia Sanctions guidance will prevail.

On 28 April 2023 the notice was amended to reflect the implementation of new import sanctions measures relating to certain iron and steel products and certain revenue generating goods.

For further information please see Notice NTI 2953: Russia import sanctions.