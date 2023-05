The Companies Act 2006

Declaration of Dissolution

Pursuant to Section 190(9) of The Companies Act 2006

In accordance with the above section, the Department for Enterprise hereby declares that the below companies are dissolved.

010185V MAGNUM BRANDS LIMITED

014537V HIGH WATER INVESTMENTS LTD

015158V DÖHLE YACHTS MANAGEMENT SERVICES LIMITED

018247V Cavalo Magico International Ltd

This 2 May 2023 - Nick Cowell, Companies Registry Manager.