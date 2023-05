The Companies Acts 1931 to 2004

Declaration of Dissolution

Pursuant to Section 273a(10) of The Companies Act 1931

In accordance with the above section, the Department for Enterprise hereby declares that the below companies are dissolved.

097102C FEATHERS LIMITED

120806C F.C.S LIMITED

121928C TURNER HENNEDY LIMITED

134949C Coinshare Ventures Limited

135579C NDS Holdings Limited

135614C Freehold Limited

This 2 May 2023 - Nick Cowell, Companies Registry Manager.