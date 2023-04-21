Consolidate Legislation: Russia

The Treasury advises that the Russia Sanctions consolidated legislation has been amended following changes to the statutory documents relating to Russia trade sanctions. These changes came into effect on 21 April 2023.

The Russia (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (of UK Parliament) (the “Russia Regulations”) were applied to the Island, and currently have effect in the Island, by the Russia Sanctions (Application) Regulations 2020 [SD 2020/0504]. The Russia Regulations have been amended in the United Kingdom in response to Russian actions in Ukraine. The Isle of Man is adopting these measures to ensure that sanctions against Russia in the Island are aligned with the United Kingdom.

The prohibitions on the export, supply and delivery, and making available to, or for use in Russia of a range of goods that Russia has been found using on the battlefield to date, as well as the provision of related ancillary services. This includes aircraft and vehicle parts, radio equipment and other electronic equipment, biotechnology, and 3D printing machinery.

Prohibitions on the import and acquisition of additional goods originating or consigned from Russia which generate revenue for the Russian government, as well as the provision of related ancillary services.

Extension of existing prohibitions on importing and acquiring iron and steel goods to cover the import and related ancillary services, of Russian origin goods that have been processed in third countries. This will enter into force at 00:01 on 30 September 2023.

The introduction of a prohibition on the supply and delivery of certain revenue generating goods from Russia to third countries. Revenue generating goods that have an important humanitarian use are not covered by this new prohibition.

Exceptions which apply to existing prohibitions, such as humanitarian assistance activity, will apply to the new goods.

Limited exceptions and licensing grounds will be in place with these measures. The exceptions and licensing grounds are set out in full in the legislation. If you need to apply for a sanctions licence, you can find more information and how to apply on the Customs and Excise webpage.

Failure to comply with financial and trade sanctions legislation or to attempting to circumvent its provisions is a criminal offence.

Further details of the sanctions regime related to Russia and links to other financial sanctions regimes may be found on the Customs and Excise pages of the Isle of Man Government website.