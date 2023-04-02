Ramsey’s Minor Injuries and Illnesses Unit (MIU) operating on reduced hours this weekend

Ramsey’s Minor Injuries and Illnesses Unit (MIU) will be operating on reduced opening hours this weekend (1 and 2 April 2023) due to staffing issues.

MIU’s revised opening hours will be as follows:

Saturday 1 April – open 8am to 6pm (last entry 5:15pm)





– open 8am to 6pm (last entry 5:15pm) Sunday 2 April – closed, however a Nurse Practitioner will be operating out of the Minor Ambulatory Care Unit (MACU) at Noble’s on Sunday 2 April from 8am to 8pm

MACU provides a similar service to the MIU in Ramsey, and therefore those with minor injuries should attend MACU on Sunday 02 April (entrance via the Emergency Department at Noble’s Hospital) instead of MIU.

The on-call pharmacy in the North of the Island on Sunday 2 April is Lloyds Pharmacy Shoprite, Ramsey, which will be open from 10am to 2pm. For minor ailments, please consider attending your local pharmacy, which can provide medication for a range of common complaints. The pharmacy rota is available on its dedicated page.



If you think that you have a life-threatening emergency, you should always call 999. This service operates 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.