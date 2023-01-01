Isle of Man Sports Awards 2022: Ingham and Cummins claim top prizes

World champion equestrian Yasmin Ingham and TT star Conor Cummins claimed the top prizes at the Isle of Man Sport Awards in Douglas on Thursday.

Yasmin was crowned sportswoman of the year for the third time in four years after a string of impressive results in 2022. This included an individual gold at the World Championships in Italy, aboard her horse Banzai Du Loir, on her senior debut.

Yasmin, who is now part of the top tier of the Senior GB eventing World Class Programme, said:

‘It is such an honour to receive this recognition.’

Conor scooped the same prize in the men's category after standing on the TT podium in both the Superstock and Senior TT races in 2022. The ‘Ramsey Rocket’ also set the fastest Superstock lap to set the fastest ever lap by a Manx rider and the fourth fastest of all time.

The 36-year-old said:

‘I am thrilled to win. It was a good year for me especially after the injury and it is a dream to stand on the TT podium not once but twice.’

The Isle of Man cricket team and their leader Greg Wright were named team and coach of the year after the young squad reached the final of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Sub.

Olympian Louis Smith MBE was the guest of honour and presented some of the winners at the Villa Marina. The other winners were:

Under-21 sportsman of the year: Zac Walker (Cycling)

Under-21 sportswoman of the year: Sienna Dunn (Hockey)

Veteran sportsperson of the year: Sarah Webster (Athletics)

Disability sportsperson of the year: Darren Kennish (Darts)

Isle of Man sports ambassador: Jed Etchells and Jamie McCanney (Motorsport)

Sports administrator of the year: Erica Bellhouse (CWG, Gymnastics, Swimming)

Sports leader of the year: Leo Tregurtha

Lifetime achievement: Roberta Cannell

Leonie Cooil Award for Courage and Inspiration: Grace Roberts

Sarah Corlett, Executive Chairman of Isle of Man Sport said:

‘It has been a fabulous evening and all of the winners thoroughly deserve their awards and demonstrate what dedication, hard work and commitment can achieve.’

Julie Edge MHK, Minister for Education, Sport and Culture, said: