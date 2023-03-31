Export Notice: Export Control (Military and Dual-Use Lists)

The Treasury advises that the Export Control (Application) (Amendment) Order 2023 [SD 2023/0133] came into operation on 31 March 2023 and the Trade in Dual-Use Items (Amendment) Regulations 2023 [SD 2023/0142], which apply the provisions of the following United Kingdom statutory instrument relating to Export Control to the Island

The Export Control (Military and Dual-Use Lists) (Amendment) Regulations 2023 (SI 2023 No. 302)

The amendments are made to the Export Control Order 2008 (Application) Order 2009 [SD 104/09] (“the 2009 Order”) and Council Regulation (EC) No 428/2009 of 5 May 2009 [as retained by SD 2019/0064] setting up a community regime for the control of exports and the transfer, brokering and transit of dual-use items (“the Dual-Use Regulation”).

The amendments reflect recent changes to the control lists administered by international regimes such as the Wassenaar Arrangement, Australia Group and the Missile Technology Control Regime. In addition, they address minor drafting errors and preferences.

Changes to Schedule 2 of the 2009 Order include:

amendments to control list entries ML4, ML10, ML11, ML13 and ML21

Changes to Schedule 3 of the 2009 Order include:

amendment to the heading of PL9012 to be consistent with its description.

Changes to Annex I of the Dual-Use Regulation include:

amendments to definitions and control list entries 1C006, 2B352, 2E003, 3A001, 3A002, 3C001, 3C005, 3C006, 3E003, 4A003, 5A003, 6A005, 6A008, 6D003, 7D003, 7E004, 9A004, 9A115, 9B001, 9B004, and 9E003

amendment in the notes to the table of Deposition techniques

new entries 2D352, 3D006

Consolidated list

The consolidated list of strategic military and dual-use items that require export authorisation will be amended and republished in due course.

For guidance and further information on exporting, contact the Export Control Joint Unit