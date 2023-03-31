Covid-19 Coronavirus

Application for Dissolution - 2006 Act Companies

Friday, 31 March 2023

The Companies Act 2006

List Of Companies That Have Applied For A Declaration Of Dissolution

Pursuant To Section 190(3)

003446V        WHITE OCEAN LIMITED

005624V        DE PLANO LIMITED

007576V        ALOFT LIMITED

008092V        BRAEHEAD PROPERTIES LIMITED

008185V        TANFIELD LIMITED

008533V        LAILA PUNJANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED

011274V        ZOKORA LIMITED

014171V        SMYTHS TOYS GROUP HOLDING

014215V        SMYTHS TOYS HOLDING LIMITED

014923V        SMYTHS TOYS IOM LIMITED

014924V        SMYTHS VISION IOM

017043V        GENERAL LUXE PRODUCTS LTD

019880V        J.W. Law Limited

020280V        MK Consultancy Limited

The Department for Enterprise hereby gives Notice that the above companies have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution under the provisions of Section 190 of the Companies Act 2006. Unless written objection is made to The Department for Enterprise within one month of the date of publication of this notice, The Department for Enterprise may dissolve the companies. This 31st day March 2023 – Nick Cowell, Companies Registry Manager.

Issued By

Back to top