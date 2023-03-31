Application for Dissolution - 2006 Act Companies

The Companies Act 2006

List Of Companies That Have Applied For A Declaration Of Dissolution

Pursuant To Section 190(3)

003446V WHITE OCEAN LIMITED

005624V DE PLANO LIMITED

007576V ALOFT LIMITED

008092V BRAEHEAD PROPERTIES LIMITED

008185V TANFIELD LIMITED

008533V LAILA PUNJANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED

011274V ZOKORA LIMITED

014171V SMYTHS TOYS GROUP HOLDING

014215V SMYTHS TOYS HOLDING LIMITED

014923V SMYTHS TOYS IOM LIMITED

014924V SMYTHS VISION IOM

017043V GENERAL LUXE PRODUCTS LTD

019880V J.W. Law Limited

020280V MK Consultancy Limited

The Department for Enterprise hereby gives Notice that the above companies have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution under the provisions of Section 190 of the Companies Act 2006. Unless written objection is made to The Department for Enterprise within one month of the date of publication of this notice, The Department for Enterprise may dissolve the companies. This 31st day March 2023 – Nick Cowell, Companies Registry Manager.