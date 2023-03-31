Application for Dissolution - 2006 Act Companies

The Companies Act 2006
List Of Companies That Have Applied For A Declaration Of Dissolution
Pursuant To Section 190(3)
003446V WHITE OCEAN LIMITED
005624V DE PLANO LIMITED
007576V ALOFT LIMITED
008092V BRAEHEAD PROPERTIES LIMITED
008185V TANFIELD LIMITED
008533V LAILA PUNJANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED
011274V ZOKORA LIMITED
014171V SMYTHS TOYS GROUP HOLDING
014215V SMYTHS TOYS HOLDING LIMITED
014923V SMYTHS TOYS IOM LIMITED
014924V SMYTHS VISION IOM
017043V GENERAL LUXE PRODUCTS LTD
019880V J.W. Law Limited
020280V MK Consultancy Limited
The Department for Enterprise hereby gives Notice that the above companies have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution under the provisions of Section 190 of the Companies Act 2006. Unless written objection is made to The Department for Enterprise within one month of the date of publication of this notice, The Department for Enterprise may dissolve the companies. This 31st day March 2023 – Nick Cowell, Companies Registry Manager.