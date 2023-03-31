Application for Dissolution - 1931 Act Companies

The Companies Acts 1931 To 2004
List Of Companies That Have Applied For A Declaration Of Dissolution
Pursuant To Section 273a(3)(A) Of The Companies Act 1931
058543C Hollins Limited
069291C Greater Kudu Development Limited
101149C Wilcot Limited
106691C T-AIR SERVICES LIMITED
108501C LIFELINE CAPITAL GROWTH LIMITED
111581C LIKON LIMITED
111630C MONASTRO LIMITED
115708C ANTEXIS LIMITED
119143C THE GET GORGEOUS COMPANY LIMITED
128711C NEW ONCHAN INVESTMENTS LIMITED
129427C THE FUN COMPANY LIMITED
132789C KINGFINITY LIMITED
134353C Chi Woo Hong Limited
The Department for Enterprise hereby gives Notice that the above companies have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution under the provisions of Section 273A of the Companies Act 1931. Unless written objection is made to The Department for Enterprise within one month of the date of publication of this notice, The Department for Enterprise may dissolve the companies. This day 31st day of March 2023 – Nick Cowell, Companies Registry Manager