Application for Dissolution - 1931 Act Companies

Friday, 31 March 2023

The Companies Acts 1931 To 2004

List Of Companies That Have Applied For A Declaration Of Dissolution

Pursuant To Section 273a(3)(A) Of The Companies Act 1931

058543C        Hollins Limited

069291C        Greater Kudu Development Limited

101149C        Wilcot Limited

106691C        T-AIR SERVICES LIMITED

108501C        LIFELINE CAPITAL GROWTH LIMITED

111581C        LIKON LIMITED

111630C        MONASTRO LIMITED

115708C        ANTEXIS LIMITED

119143C        THE GET GORGEOUS COMPANY LIMITED

128711C        NEW ONCHAN INVESTMENTS LIMITED

129427C        THE FUN COMPANY LIMITED

132789C        KINGFINITY LIMITED

134353C        Chi Woo Hong Limited

The Department for Enterprise hereby gives Notice that the above companies have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution under the provisions of Section 273A of the Companies Act 1931. Unless written objection is made to The Department for Enterprise within one month of the date of publication of this notice, The Department for Enterprise may dissolve the companies. This day 31st day of March 2023 – Nick Cowell, Companies Registry Manager

