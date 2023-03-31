Application for Dissolution - 1931 Act Companies

The Companies Acts 1931 To 2004

List Of Companies That Have Applied For A Declaration Of Dissolution

Pursuant To Section 273a(3)(A) Of The Companies Act 1931

058543C Hollins Limited

069291C Greater Kudu Development Limited

101149C Wilcot Limited

106691C T-AIR SERVICES LIMITED

108501C LIFELINE CAPITAL GROWTH LIMITED

111581C LIKON LIMITED

111630C MONASTRO LIMITED

115708C ANTEXIS LIMITED

119143C THE GET GORGEOUS COMPANY LIMITED

128711C NEW ONCHAN INVESTMENTS LIMITED

129427C THE FUN COMPANY LIMITED

132789C KINGFINITY LIMITED

134353C Chi Woo Hong Limited

The Department for Enterprise hereby gives Notice that the above companies have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution under the provisions of Section 273A of the Companies Act 1931. Unless written objection is made to The Department for Enterprise within one month of the date of publication of this notice, The Department for Enterprise may dissolve the companies. This day 31st day of March 2023 – Nick Cowell, Companies Registry Manager