Search begins for Isle of Man Government Chief Executive Officer

The search has begun to find a new chief executive of the Isle of Man Government following a review of how the Island’s public service is led.

Chief Executive Officer is the most senior role in government, leading the civil service and acting as the principal adviser to the Lieutenant Governor, the Chief Minister and the Council of Ministers.

The position has been reformed to provide greater oversight and accountability, with a focus on managing performance and improvement across government. This includes formal line management responsibilities for Chief Officers in government departments with the ability to provide them with support and to hold them to account.

The role will replace that of Chief Secretary, which was established in the 1980s. Further rationalisation of the government leadership structure has seen senior positions in Departments being reassigned as Chief Officers.

Chief Minister Alfred Cannan MHK said:

“A great deal of work has been done to refocus and refresh how the Island’s public service is led. A clear focus on performance and improvement will mean the Chief Executive Officer and other senior officers are accountable for the leadership and management of our vital public services. “This is an exciting opportunity and we are casting a wide net to attract the very best candidates with a proven track-record. Setting the tone, pace, standards and culture of an organisation comes from the very top. So it is vital we find someone with the right skills, experience and attributes to lead our public servants into a new chapter and ensuring government continues to deliver for the people of the Isle of Man.”

Other plans as part of the reforms include a new Operational Performance Board, chaired by the Chief Minister, which will give political oversight to performance and governance across the government departments. Other measures, including an external review of the Office of Human Resources and work to improve culture within government, are ongoing.

The closing date for applications is Monday 24 April.