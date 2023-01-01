Elizabeth Smith sworn in as new Solicitor General

His Majesty The King has approved the appointment of Mrs Elizabeth Smith KC as His Majesty’s Solicitor General in the Isle of Man.

Mrs Smith was sworn in to office yesterday (Wednesday) by His Excellency the Lieutenant Governor Lieutenant General Sir John Lorimer, on behalf of The King, Lord of Mann, at Government House.

Mrs Smith was concurrently appointed as King’s Counsel, which is a recognition of excellence and one of the highest honours a barrister or solicitor advocate can attain.

As the Solicitor General, Mrs Smith supports and assists His Majesty’s Attorney General in acting as legal adviser to the Lieutenant Governor, the Council of Ministers, Government departments and statutory boards. The Solicitor General provides guidance on matters of law and issues relating to the Isle of Man's domestic and external interests and attends sittings of Tynwald and the Legislative Council as required.

After commencing her legal career in the UK, Mrs Smith moved to the Isle of Man in 2006, joining the team at the Attorney General’s Chambers where she quickly became a respected colleague, adviser and mentor. Prior to this appointment, Mrs Smith fulfilled the role of Executive Director of Legal Services in the Attorney General’s Chambers, where she worked closely with the current Attorney General, Walter Wannenburgh KC, and his predecessor on the development of Chambers.

Mrs Smith said: