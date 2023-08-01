Climate change: Views sought on new build heating proposals

A consultation is gathering views on proposals to refuse Building Control approval on applications for new builds and extensions with fossil fuel heating systems, from 1 August 2023.

A ban on installing fossil fuel heating systems in new buildings is already planned to come into force on 1 January 2025, but through the Climate Change Action Plan 2022 – 27 Tynwald have endorsed this action to encourage change earlier.

The proposal to stop considering new builds with fossil fuel heating systems from 1 August 2023 could result in an estimated 62% reduction in CO2 emissions by installing low carbon heating systems in these homes instead.

The public consultation aims to gather views from individuals and the construction industry, which builds around 210 new homes each year. The proposal outlines an exception for developments that have already received planning permission.

This means that any planning applications which are approved after 1 August 2023 will not be given Building Control approval if they still intend on using fossil fuel heating systems.

Daphne Caine MHK, Chair of the Climate Transformation Board said:

‘The Isle of Man must reduce the number of fossil fuel heating systems being installed if we are to reach our Climate Change Action Plan target of a 15% reduction in emissions from buildings by 2027. ‘Many developers are already delivering new builds with energy efficient, low carbon heating options. However, the industry can operate with long lead-in times, so the proposal does not bring forward the date when installation becomes an offence, but allows a phased approach to the forthcoming ban in 2025.’

The proposals are part of the Isle of Man’s commitment to be net zero by 2050, which includes emission reduction targets for key sectors, including the heating of buildings.

In 2025, gas and oil boilers will not be able to be installed in new homes and buildings, irrespective of if an applicant has current Planning or Building Control approval.

Introducing these proposals would reduce the number of plans that would need to be resubmitted or amended to accommodate a non-fossil fuel heating system when the ban comes into force.

The consultation will run until 12 May 2023 and a number of engagement events will be held in the coming weeks. To find out more visit the Net Zero webpage.