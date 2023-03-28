Financial Sanctions: Syria

This news release is issued to publicise the addition of 11 entries in the Syria sanctions regime.

The Syria (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (S.I. 2019/792) were made under the Sanctions and Anti-Money Laundering Act 2018 (the Sanctions Act) and provide for the freezing of funds and economic resources of certain persons, entities or bodies involved in repressing the civilian population in Syria or who is or has been involved in supporting or benefitting from the Syrian regime and who are or have been carrying on prohibited activities related to chemical weapons. The Syria (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 have effect in the Isle of Man by the Syria Sanctions (Application) Regulations 2020 [S.D. 2020/0503].

On 28 March 2023 the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office updated the UK Sanctions List. This list provides details of those designated under sanctions legislation.

ADDITION

The following entries have been added to the consolidated list and are now subject to an asset freeze:

Individuals

ABU ZUREIQ, Imad

Title: Mr DOB: 09/02/1979. POB: Nasib, Daraa, Syria a.k.a: (1) ABU ZUREIK, Mr, Imad (2) ABU ZUREIQ, Mr, Emad Nationality: Syria Address: Syria. Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref):SYR0399. (UK Statement of Reasons):Imad ABU ZUREIQ is an involved person under the Syria (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 because he is or has been involved in supporting or benefitting from the Syrian regime in his role working for the Syrian regime as member of a militia, notably by his involvement in the assassination and kidnapping of regime opponents, and by facilitating the production and trading of amphetamines from Syria. (Gender):Male Listed on: 28/03/2023 UK Sanctions List Date Designated: 28/03/2023 Last Updated: 28/03/2023 Group ID: 15868.



AL MASALMEH, Mustafa Qassem

Name (non-Latin script): الماسالم مصطفى

Title: Mr DOB: 01/01/1992. POB: Daraa, Syria a.k.a: (1) AL KASAM, Mr, Mustafa, Qassem (2) AL KASM, Mr, Mustafa, Qassem (3) AL MASALMEH, Mr, Mostafa, Qassem (4) AL QASIM, Mr, Mustafa, Qassem (5) AL-KASEM, Mr, Mustafa, Qassem Nationality: Syria Address: Daraa, Syria. Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref):SYR0400. (UK Statement of Reasons):Mustafa AL MASALMEH is an involved person under the Syria (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 because he is or has been involved in supporting or benefitting from the Syrian regime in his role working for the Syrian regime as member of a militia, notably by his involvement in the assassination and kidnapping of regime opponents, and by facilitating the production and trading of amphetamines from Syria. (Gender):Male Listed on: 28/03/2023 UK Sanctions List Date Designated: 28/03/2023 Last Updated: 28/03/2023 Group ID: 15870.



AL-ASAD, Samer Kamal

Title: Mr DOB: 19/05/1973. POB: Qardaha, Syria a.k.a: (1) AL ASSAD, Mr, Samer, Kamal (2) ASAD, Mr, Samer, Kamal (3) ASSAD, Mr, Samer, Kamal Nationality: Syria Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref):SYR0402. (UK Statement of Reasons): Samer Kamal AL-ASAD is an involved person under the Syria (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019. He is or has been involved in supporting or benefitting from the Syrian regime through his facilitating the production and smuggling of amphetamines from Syria. (Gender):Male Listed on: 28/03/2023 UK Sanctions List Date Designated: 28/03/2023 Last Updated: 28/03/2023 Group ID: 15861.



AL-ASAD, Waseem Badia

Title: Mr DOB: 18/07/1980. POB: Qardaha, Syria a.k.a: (1) AL-ASAD, Mr, Waseem, Badee (2) AL-ASAD, Mr, Waseem, Badi (3) AL-ASAD, Mr, Waseem, Badie (4) AL-ASAD, Mr, Wasim, Badia (5) AL-ASAD, Mr, Wassim, Badia (6) ALASSAD, Mr, Waseem, Badia (7) AL-ASSAD, Mr, Waseem, Badia (8) ASAD, Mr, Waseem, Badia (9) ASSAD, Mr, Waseem, Badia Nationality: Syria Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref):SYR0403. (UK Statement of Reasons):Waseem Badia AL-ASAD is an involved person under the Syria (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 because he is or has been involved in supporting or benefitting from the Syrian regime via his facilitating the production and trading of amphetamines from Syria. (Gender):Male Listed on: 28/03/2023 UK Sanctions List Date Designated: 28/03/2023 Last Updated: 28/03/2023 Group ID: 15864.



AL-KAYALI, Taher Abdul Kareem

Title: Mr DOB: 11/07/1960. POB: Aleppo, Syria a.k.a: (1) AL-KAYALI, Mr, Taer, Abdul, Kareem (2) CAIALI, Mr, Taher, Abdul, Kareem (3) KAYYALI, Mr, Taher, Abdul, Kareem Nationality: Syria Address: Maritime Building, Baghdad Street, Latakia, Syria. Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref):SYR0397. (UK Statement of Reasons):Taher AL- KAYALI is an involved person under the Syria (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 because he is or has been supporting or benefitting from the Syrian regime as a prominent person operating and controlling businesses in Syria, notably via his facilitating the production and smuggling of amphetamines from Syria. (Gender):Male Listed on: 28/03/2023 UK Sanctions List Date Designated: 28/03/2023 Last Updated: 28/03/2023 Group ID: 15863.



DAQQOU, Hassan Muhammad

Title: Mr DOB: 17/01/1978. POB: Assal al-Ward, Syria a.k.a: (1) DAGO, Mr, Hassan, Muhammad (2) DAKOU, Mr, Hassan, Muhammad (3) DAQOU, Mr, Hassan, Muhammad (4) DAQQOU, Mr, Hasan, Muhammad (5) DAQQOU, Mr, Hassan, Mohamad (6) DAQU, Mr, Hassan, Muhammad (7) DEKKO, Mr, Hassan, Muhammad (8) DIKU, Mr, Hassan, Muhammad (9) DOQU, Mr, Hassan, Muhammad (10) DUQO, Mr, Hassan, Muhammad (11) DUQQU, Mr, Hassan, Muhammad Nationality: (1) Lebanon (2) Syria Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref):SYR0406. (UK Statement of Reasons):Hassan Muhammad DAQQOU is an involved person under the Syria (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 because he is supporting or benefitting from the Syrian regime as a prominent person operating and controlling businesses in Syria and via his facilitating the production and smuggling of amphetamines from Syria. (Gender):Male Listed on: 28/03/2023 UK Sanctions List Date Designated: 28/03/2023 Last Updated: 28/03/2023 Group ID: 15869.



FALHOUT, Raji

Title: Mr DOB: 03/10/1985. POB: Atil, Syria Nationality: Syria Address: Sweida, Syria. Position: Commander of local militia Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref):SYR0405. (UK Statement of Reasons):Raji FALHOUT is an involved person under the Syria (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 because he is or has been involved in supporting or benefitting from the Syrian regime via his facilitating the production and trading of amphetamines from Syria and his membership of a militia. (Gender):Male Listed on: 28/03/2023 UK Sanctions List Date Designated: 28/03/2023 Last Updated: 28/03/2023 Group ID: 15867.



HAMID, Abdellatif

Title: Mr DOB: 01/12/1977. POB: Aleppo, Syria a.k.a: (1) HAMID, Mr, Abdel Latif (2) HAMID, Mr, Abdul Latif (3) HAMID, Mr, Abdullatif (4) HAMIDA, Mr, Abdellatif (5) HAMIDEH, Mr, Abdellatif Nationality: Syria Address: Aleppo, Syria. Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref):SYR0396. (UK Statement of Reasons):Abdellatif HAMID is an involved person under The Syria (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 because he is supporting or benefitting from the Syrian regime as a prominent person operating and controlling businesses in Syria, notably via his facilitating the production and smuggling of amphetamines from Syria. (Gender):Male Listed on: 28/03/2023 UK Sanctions List Date Designated: 28/03/2023 Last Updated: 28/03/2023 Group ID: 15862.



KHITI, Amer Taysir

Title: Mr DOB: 31/07/1980. POB: Douma, Syria a.k.a: (1) KHAITI, Mr, Amer, Taysir (2) KHEITI, Mr, Amer, Taysir (3) KHITI, Mr, Amer, Tayseer Nationality: Syria Address: Damascus, Syria. Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref):SYR0398. (UK Statement of Reasons):Amer KHITI is an involved person under the Syria (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 because he is supporting or benefitting from the Syrian regime as a prominent person operating and controlling businesses in Syria, notably via his facilitating the production and smuggling of amphetamines from Syria. (Email address):info@khitiholding.com (Gender):Male Listed on: 28/03/2023 UK Sanctions List Date Designated: 28/03/2023 Last Updated: 28/03/2023 Group ID: 15865.



SHALISH, Mohammed Assef Issa

Title: Mr POB: Syria a.k.a: SHALISH, Mr, Muhammed, Assef Nationality: Syria Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref):SYR0401. (UK Statement of Reasons):Mohammed SHALISH is an involved person under the Syria (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 because he is or has been supporting or benefitting from the Syrian regime through his facilitating the production and smuggling of amphetamines from Syria. (Gender):Male Listed on: 28/03/2023 UK Sanctions List Date Designated: 28/03/2023 Last Updated: 28/03/2023 Group ID: 15860.



ZAITER, Noah

Title: Mr DOB: --/--/1977. POB: Zahle, Lebanon a.k.a: (1) ZAAYTER, Mr, Noah (2) ZEITER, Mr, Noah (3) ZUAITER, Mr, Noah Nationality: Lebanon Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref):SYR0404. (UK Statement of Reasons):Noah ZAITER is an involved person under the Syria (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 because he is or has been involved in supporting or benefitting from the Syrian regime via his facilitating the production and trading of amphetamines from Syria. (Gender):Male Listed on: 28/03/2023 UK Sanctions List Date Designated: 28/03/2023 Last Updated: 28/03/2023 Group ID: 15866.

What you must do

Financial institutions and other persons are required to check whether you maintain any accounts or otherwise hold funds or economic resources for, or provide financial services to, designated individuals. If so, you must freeze such accounts or other funds and, unless licensed by the Treasury, not deal with those funds or economic resources, make those funds or economic resources available to a designated person, or make those funds or economic resources available for the benefit of a designated person. You must also report your findings to the FIU.

Failure to comply with financial and trade sanctions legislation or to attempting to circumvent its provisions is a criminal offence.

Where a relevant institution has already reported details of accounts, other funds or economic resources held frozen for the designated person, you are not required to report these details again.

Further Information

Consequently the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office updated the Consolidated List. This list provides details of those designated under sanctions legislation.

Further details of sanctions regimes may be found on the Customs and Excise pages of the Isle of Man Government website.