Sponsors sought for Isle of Man Food & Drink Festival

Businesses of all shapes and sizes are invited to connect their brand with the Isle of Man’s largest Food & Drink Festival in 2023, with sponsorship packages to suit most budgets.

Thousands of revellers are expected to attend the family-friendly festival in Douglas on 16 and 17 September, which showcases the finest Manx producers and their culinary creations.

As well as celebrating local food and drink, the two-day event incorporates live music and cooking demonstrations, in the relaxed atmosphere of the Villa Marina Gardens.

Sponsorship packages range from as little as £1,000, rising to £15,000, depending on the level of engagement with the festival’s audience and prominence on promotional material.

Clare Barber MHK, Minister for Environment, Food and Agriculture, said:

‘The Isle of Man Food and Drink Festival is an established highlight of the year for thousands of people. ‘It champions delicious and seasonal Manx produce and encourages sustainability through reduced food miles and plastic waste – in line with the Government’s climate change goals. ‘People mainly come to sample the delicious food – so it is perfect place to learn, share good times, create memories and connect with new people. ‘Our sponsorship packages allow businesses to build relationships with those working towards similar goals and when done in an authentic way, our sponsors become a memorable part of the event, and leave and can leave a lasting impression on attendees.’

Headline sponsors receive extensive marketing and PR exposure, including logo placement on all event materials, social media mentions, on-site signage, and much more besides.

Anyone who wants to find out more about sponsorship opportunities can contact the Isle of Man Food & Drink Team on 01624 687520, or by emailing hayden.armour2@gov.im