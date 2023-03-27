Financial Sanctions: Myanmar

This news release is issued to publicise the addition of 3 entries under the Myanmar Sanctions Regime.

The Myanmar (Sanctions) Regulations 2021 (S.I. 2021/496) were made under the Sanctions and Anti-Money Laundering Act 2018 (the Sanctions Act) and provide for the freezing of funds and economic resources of certain persons, entities or bodies involved in undermining democracy, the rule of law or good governance in Myanmar; the repression of the civilian population in Myanmar; the commission of, or the obstruction of an independent investigation into, a serious human rights violation or abuse in Myanmar; the commission of a violation of international humanitarian law in Myanmar; the obstruction of a humanitarian assistance activity in Myanmar; any other action, policy or activity which threatens the peace, stability or security of Myanmar. The Myanmar (Sanctions) Regulations 2021 extend to the Isle of Man by the Myanmar (Sanctions) (Isle of Man) Order 2021 [S.I. 2021/529].

On 27 March 2023 the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office updated the UK Sanctions List. This list provides details of those designated under sanctions legislation.

ADDITIONS

The following entries have been added to the consolidated list and are now subject to an asset freeze:

Individuals

KHIN PHYU WIN (Group ID: 15858)

a.k.a: KYAUK KYAR SHWE Passport Number: ME669316 National Identification Number: 13/THAPANA(AEI)00010 Address: ROOM NO.7/C, MYAYNIGONE PLAZA CONDOMINIUM, Myanmar. Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref):MYA0067. Date trust services sanctions imposed: 01/01/1970. (UK Statement of Reasons):Khin Phyu Win is an involved person under The Myanmar (Sanctions) Regulations 2021. In her role as current Director and shareholder of Shoon Energy Pte Limited, Khin Phyu Win has been profiting financially from activity which represses the civilian population in Myanmar, namely through the supply of aviation fuel. (Gender):Female Listed on: 27/03/2023 UK Sanctions List Date Designated: 27/03/2023 Last Updated: 27/03/2023 Group ID: 15858.



TUN MIN LATT (Group ID: 15857)

DOB: 02/06/1969. Nationality: Myanmar National Identification Number: 12/DAGANA(N)004114 Address: 201, TETKATHO YEIKMON CONDO-C, NEW UNIVERSITY AVENUE, BAHAN TOWNSHIP, Yangon, Myanmar, 11201. Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref):MYA0068. Date trust services sanctions imposed: 01/01/1970. (UK Statement of Reasons):Tun Min Latt is an involved person under The Myanmar (Sanctions) Regulations 2021 because he is and has been involved in the repression of the civilian population in Myanmar through the supply to Myanmar of restricted goods or restricted technology, or of material related to such goods or technology. Specifically, through his role as director of Star Sapphire Trading Company Limited. (Phone number):+95 1 551 536 (Gender):Male Listed on: 27/03/2023 UK Sanctions List Date Designated: 27/03/2023 Last Updated: 27/03/2023 Group ID: 15857.

Entities

SHOON ENERGY PTE LIMITED (Group ID: 15859)

a.k.a: (1) Asia Sun Aviation Pte Limited (2) Shoon Pte Limited Address: 77 HIGH STREET #09-11 HIGH STREET PLAZA, Singapore, Singapore, 179433. Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref):MYA0066. Date trust services sanctions imposed: 01/01/1970. Formerly The Asia Sun Aviation Pte Limited (UK Statement of Reasons):Shoon Energy Pte Limited is an involved person under The Myanmar (Sanctions) Regulations 2021 because it has been profiting financially from activity which represses the civilian population in Myanmar, namely through the supply of aviation fuel. (Email address):asiasun.grouptca@gmail.com (Type of entity):Private Company Limited by Shares (Business Reg No):201821798H Listed on: 27/03/2023 UK Sanctions List Date Designated: 27/03/2023 Last Updated: 27/03/2023 Group ID: 15859.

What you must do

Financial institutions and other persons are required to check whether you maintain any accounts or otherwise hold funds or economic resources for, or provide financial services to, designated individuals. If so, you must freeze such accounts or other funds and, unless licensed by the Treasury, not deal with those funds or economic resources, make those funds or economic resources available to a designated person, or make those funds or economic resources available for the benefit of a designated person. You must also report your findings to the FIU.

Failure to comply with financial and trade sanctions legislation or to attempting to circumvent its provisions is a criminal offence.

Where a relevant institution has already reported details of accounts, other funds or economic resources held frozen for the designated person, you are not required to report these details again.

Further Information

Consequently the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office updated the Consolidated List. This list provides details of those designated under sanctions legislation.

Further details of the sanctions regime related to Myanmar and links to other financial sanctions regimes may be found on the Customs and Excise pages of the Isle of Man Government website.