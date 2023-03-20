Financial Sanctions: Iran (Human Rights)

This news release is issued to publicise the correction of 2 entries under the Iran (Human Rights) Sanctions Regime.

The Iran (Sanctions) (Human Rights) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (S.I. 2019/134) were made under the Sanctions and Anti-Money Laundering Act 2018 (the Sanctions Act) and provide for the freezing of funds and economic resources of certain persons, entities or bodies involved in the commission of serious human rights violations or abuse in Iran. The Iran (Sanctions) (Human Rights) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 have effect in the Isle of Man by the Iran Sanctions (Human Rights) (Application) Regulations 2020 [S.D. 2020/0472].

On 27 March 2023 the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office updated the UK Sanctions List. This list provides details of those designated under sanctions legislation.

CORRECTIONS

Deleted information appears in square brackets [ ]. Additional information appears in italics and is underlined.

The following entry has been corrected and is still subject to an asset freeze:

Ahmad KARIMI (Group ID: 15852)

Name (non-Latin script): [حمد حسن کریمی] احمد حسن کرییم

DOB: [12/11/1962] 11/12/1962POB: Qom, Iran a.k.a: KARIMI, Ahmad, Hasan Nationality: Iran National Identification Number: 0382947983 Address: Unit 29 5th Floor, Talaieh Block - B1, Elahiyeh Complex 1 Number 0, Alley 2- Shahid Sajjad Rushanai, Rabbaninejad Street, Zein Aldin Municipality, Iran, Qom 3739144673. Position: Board of Directors of IRGC Cooperative Foundation Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref):IHR0150 (UK Statement of Reasons):Ahmad Karimi “KARIMI” is an involved person within the meaning of the Iran (Sanctions) (Human Rights) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 as, through his role as a Director of the Board of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Cooperative Foundation, he is or has been responsible for providing financial services that could contribute to a serious human rights violation or abuse in Iran. In this role he is also associated with the IRGC, an organisation that is involved in the commission of serious human rights violations in Iran. (Gender):Male Listed on: 20/03/2023 UK Sanctions List Date Designated: 20/03/2023 Last Updated: [20/03/2023] 27/03/2023 Group ID: 15852.

The DOB for the following entry has been removed. No material changes have been made to the Consolidated List in HTML/PDF format

BARATI, Morteza

Name (non-Latin script): براتی مرتضی

Low quality a.k.a: BARATI, Qazi Nationality: Iran Position: Presiding Judge of Branch 1 of the Revolutionary Courts of Isfahan Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref):IHR0138 (UK Statement of Reasons):Morteza BARATI is an involved person under the Iran (Sanctions) (Human Rights) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 because he is and has been involved in the commission of serious human rights violations in Iran, namely being responsible for and engaging in serious violations of the right to freedom of expression, the right not to be subject to cruel, degrading or inhuman punishment and the right to a fair trial through his role as presiding judge of Branch 1 of the Revolutionary Courts of Isfahan. (Gender):Male Listed on: 20/02/2023 UK Sanctions List Date Designated: 20/02/2023 Last Updated: [08/03/2023] 27/03/2023 Group ID: 15747.

What you must do

Financial institutions and other persons are required to check whether you maintain any accounts or otherwise hold funds or economic resources for, or provide financial services to, designated individuals. If so, you must freeze such accounts or other funds and, unless licensed by the Treasury, not deal with those funds or economic resources, make those funds or economic resources available to a designated person, or make those funds or economic resources available for the benefit of a designated person. You must also report your findings to the FIU.

Failure to comply with financial and trade sanctions legislation or to attempting to circumvent its provisions is a criminal offence.

Where a relevant institution has already reported details of accounts, other funds or economic resources held frozen for the designated person, you are not required to report these details again.

Further Information

Consequently the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office updated the Consolidated List. This list provides details of those designated under sanctions legislation.

