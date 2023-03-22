Financial Sanctions: Global Anti-Corruption

This news release is issued to publicise the correction of 1 entry under the Global Anti-Corruption Sanctions Regime.

The Global Anti-Corruption Sanctions Regulations 2021 (S.I. 2021/488) were made under the Sanctions and Anti-Money Laundering Act 2018 (the Sanctions Act) and provide for the freezing of funds and economic resources of certain persons, entities or bodies responsible for or involved in serious corruption. The Global Anti-Corruption Sanctions Regulations 2021 [SI 2021/488] have effect in the Isle of Man by the Global Anti-Corruption Sanctions (Isle of Man) Order 2021 [SI 2021/526].

On 27 March 2023 the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office updated the UK Sanctions List. This list provides details of those designated under sanctions legislation.

CORRECTION

Deleted information appears in [square brackets]. Additional information appears in italics.

The following entry has been corrected and is still subject to an asset freeze:

Ashraf Said Ahmed Hussein ALI (Group ID: 14097)

DOB: 01/01/1957. a.k.a: (1) AL-CARDINAL (2) ALI, Asharaf, Seed, Ahmed (3) ALI, Ashiraf, Seed, Ahmed (4) ALI, Ashraf, Hussein (5) ALI, Ashraf, Sayed (6) ALI, Ashraf, Seed, Ahmed, Hussein (7) ALI, Ashraff, Seed, Ahmed Nationality: (1) Sudan (2) South Sudan Passport Number: B00018325 Address: Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Position: Businessman Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref):GAC0015. [Date trust services sanctions imposed: 01/01/1970.] (UK Statement of Reasons): Ashraf Seed Ahmed Hussein Ali, widely known as AL-CARDINAL, has been involved in serious corruption in South Sudan involving the misappropriation of state property to his benefit and the benefit of others. He has been the beneficiary of commitments from the State which constituted the improper diversion of significant amounts of government revenues and funds. His actions facilitated or provided support for serious corruption that has caused damage to South Sudan’s public finances and contributed to ongoing instability and conflict. (Gender):Male Listed on: 26/04/2021 UK Sanctions List Date Designated: 26/04/2021 Last Updated: [22/03/2023] 27/03/2023 Group ID: 14097.

What you must do

Financial institutions and other persons are required to check whether you maintain any accounts or otherwise hold funds or economic resources for, or provide financial services to, designated individuals. If so, you must freeze such accounts or other funds and, unless licensed by the Treasury, not deal with those funds or economic resources, make those funds or economic resources available to a designated person, or make those funds or economic resources available for the benefit of a designated person. You must also report your findings to the FIU.

Failure to comply with financial and trade sanctions legislation or to attempting to circumvent its provisions is a criminal offence.

Where a relevant institution has already reported details of accounts, other funds or economic resources held frozen for the designated person, you are not required to report these details again.

Further Information

Consequently the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office updated the Consolidated List. This list provides details of those designated under sanctions legislation.

Further details of the sanctions regime related to Global Anti-Corruption and links to other financial sanctions regimes may be found on the Customs and Excise pages of the Isle of Man Government website.