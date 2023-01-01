Reminder to provide feedback in quick and easy survey

In August 2022, Manx Care launched a short survey for those accessing its services to provide feedback on their experiences.

The Friends and Family Test survey is quick and simple for people to use, and can be accessed using a mobile telephone. So far, Manx Care has received over 1,500 completed surveys and is using the feedback to make changes to improve services and the way we provide care.

You can complete the survey using a QR code, which is available on posters displayed throughout Manx Care settings, as well as leaflets, paper versions, and via a link on the Manx Care Advice and Liaison Service (MCALS) webpage.

You can also complete the survey directly here.

When should I fill in the survey?

Friends and Family testing is a great way for us to listen to your feedback and most importantly make changes to improve our services and the way we provide care.

Do I have to respond?

Your answers are completely voluntary and anonymous, and will not be traced back to you.

A family member, carer or friend is welcome to complete the survey on your behalf if you are unable to do so.

Karen Maddox, Experience and Engagement Lead, said: