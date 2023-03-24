Covid-19 Coronavirus

Declaration of Dissolution - 2006 Act Companies

Friday, 24 March 2023

The Companies Act 2006

List Of Companies That Have Applied For A Declaration Of Dissolution

Pursuant To Section 190(3)

008080V        SAFEHAVEN AERO NAUTICAL LIMITED

009691V        MODDEY LIMITED

010185V        MAGNUM BRANDS LIMITED

011890V        ECP SECURITY HOLDINGS LIMITED

013531V        PORTLEMOUTH INVESTMENTS LIMITED

013856V        The Srem Limited

014576V        PATRIAN IOM LIMITED

015845V        DISTRIBUTED COLLECTIVE LIMITED

016032V        CONTRACTING SCOUT LIMITED

017177V        Waxbill Group Limited

019327V        Joyful Group Limited

019580V        Olive Grove Limited

 

The Department for Enterprise hereby gives Notice that the above companies have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution under the provisions of Section 190 of the Companies Act 2006. Unless written objection is made to The Department for Enterprise within one month of the date of publication of this notice, The Department for Enterprise may dissolve the companies. This 24th day March 2023 – Nick Cowell, Companies Registry Manager.

