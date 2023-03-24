Declaration of Dissolution - 2006 Act Companies

The Companies Act 2006

List Of Companies That Have Applied For A Declaration Of Dissolution

Pursuant To Section 190(3)

008080V SAFEHAVEN AERO NAUTICAL LIMITED

009691V MODDEY LIMITED

010185V MAGNUM BRANDS LIMITED

011890V ECP SECURITY HOLDINGS LIMITED

013531V PORTLEMOUTH INVESTMENTS LIMITED

013856V The Srem Limited

014576V PATRIAN IOM LIMITED

015845V DISTRIBUTED COLLECTIVE LIMITED

016032V CONTRACTING SCOUT LIMITED

017177V Waxbill Group Limited

019327V Joyful Group Limited

019580V Olive Grove Limited

The Department for Enterprise hereby gives Notice that the above companies have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution under the provisions of Section 190 of the Companies Act 2006. Unless written objection is made to The Department for Enterprise within one month of the date of publication of this notice, The Department for Enterprise may dissolve the companies. This 24th day March 2023 – Nick Cowell, Companies Registry Manager.