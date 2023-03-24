Declaration of Dissolution - 2006 Act Companies

The Companies Act 2006
List Of Companies That Have Applied For A Declaration Of Dissolution
Pursuant To Section 190(3)
008080V SAFEHAVEN AERO NAUTICAL LIMITED
009691V MODDEY LIMITED
010185V MAGNUM BRANDS LIMITED
011890V ECP SECURITY HOLDINGS LIMITED
013531V PORTLEMOUTH INVESTMENTS LIMITED
013856V The Srem Limited
014576V PATRIAN IOM LIMITED
015845V DISTRIBUTED COLLECTIVE LIMITED
016032V CONTRACTING SCOUT LIMITED
017177V Waxbill Group Limited
019327V Joyful Group Limited
019580V Olive Grove Limited
The Department for Enterprise hereby gives Notice that the above companies have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution under the provisions of Section 190 of the Companies Act 2006. Unless written objection is made to The Department for Enterprise within one month of the date of publication of this notice, The Department for Enterprise may dissolve the companies. This 24th day March 2023 – Nick Cowell, Companies Registry Manager.