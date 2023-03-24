Declaration of Dissolution - 1931 Act Companies

The Companies Acts 1931 To 2004

List Of Companies That Have Applied For A Declaration Of Dissolution

Pursuant To Section 273a(3)(A) Of The Companies Act 1931

075577C Tradescantia Limited

109126C RED SEVEN TRADING LIMITED

125926C AT TRUST CO LIMITED

128653C CAL CONSULTANCY SERVICES LIMITED

131963C STAY CLEAN LIMITED

133378C J&M LANDSCAPES LIMITED

The Department for Enterprise hereby gives Notice that the above companies have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution under the provisions of Section 273A of the Companies Act 1931. Unless written objection is made to The Department for Enterprise within one month of the date of publication of this notice, The Department for Enterprise may dissolve the companies. This day 24th day of March 2023 – Nick Cowell, Companies Registry Manager