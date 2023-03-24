Declaration of Dissolution - 1931 Act Companies

The Companies Acts 1931 To 2004
List Of Companies That Have Applied For A Declaration Of Dissolution
Pursuant To Section 273a(3)(A) Of The Companies Act 1931
075577C Tradescantia Limited
109126C RED SEVEN TRADING LIMITED
125926C AT TRUST CO LIMITED
128653C CAL CONSULTANCY SERVICES LIMITED
131963C STAY CLEAN LIMITED
133378C J&M LANDSCAPES LIMITED
The Department for Enterprise hereby gives Notice that the above companies have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution under the provisions of Section 273A of the Companies Act 1931. Unless written objection is made to The Department for Enterprise within one month of the date of publication of this notice, The Department for Enterprise may dissolve the companies. This day 24th day of March 2023 – Nick Cowell, Companies Registry Manager