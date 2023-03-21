Manx Care’s Social Care Services team celebrated World Social Work Day yesterday (Tuesday 21 March 2023) with a one-day conference on the Isle of Man.

This was the first time the social care services have held an event specifically for World Social Work Day. The theme for this year was ‘Respecting Diversity through Joint Social Action’.

The one-day conference featured a number of guest speakers, including some from the UK:

Kirstie Morphet a Social Worker from Manx Care’s Drug and Alcohol Team discussing ‘Inclusivity, Stereotypes and Judgements’ when working with people with mental health and co-morbidity substance and alcohol misuse;

Marianne Gadsby a Social Work Assistant from Manx Care discussing ‘Inclusivity – co-ordinating the chaos’;

Janet Foulds a former Chair for BASW discussing ‘Inclusivity and Childhood Sexual Abuse’.

There were also introductions from Manx Care’s CEO, Teresa Cope, the Head of Integrated Mental Health Services, Ross Bailey, and Assistant Director of Children and Families, Julie Gibney, as well as Manx Care’s Non-Executive Director, Tim Bishop, who has a professional specialism in both Social Work and Mental Health services.

One of the speakers, Ian Johnston (former CEO of BASW) was unable to attend the conference due to travel disruptions. This session was replaced with a Panel Q and A session, which was very well received by colleagues across Social Care Services.

Keith Drury, a Manx Care Social Worker and the event organiser, was thrilled to be bringing this event to his colleagues working in Social Care Services in the Isle of Man. Keith is a former Chair of BASW in Wales, serving a four-year tenure, in which time he and developed initiatives to raise the profile of Social Work as a profession and BASW in Wales. Keith also served for seven years as a Board member with BASW UK and has extensive experience of working in the Social Work sector in the UK and Wales. He has been recognised for his work with LGBTQIA+ communities and he was instrumental in developing the Social Care Awards during his time working in Wales.

Keith commented:

‘This conference is historic for the Island’s Social Care Services. We hope it will become an annual event and that by inviting guest speakers, members of Manx Care’s Executive Leadership Team, Members of the Board and Social Care colleagues, we can really raise the profile of what we want to achieve in Social Care on the Island. I am delighted that our colleagues here on-Island have the support of BASW.’

Teresa Cope, CEO for Manx Care, said,