Changes planned to range of driving and vehicle fees

Tynwald Members will be asked to approve changes to a range of fees relating to driving licences and tests, vehicles registrations, inspections and administration at next month’s sitting.

The Department of Infrastructure is bringing forward several fees Orders to cover the changes.

Under the current structure, some licences and tests are being charged disproportionately in relation to the length of the licence or the test being undertaken. If approved, certain fees will be increased or decreased by a specific amount in order to create an equitable fee structure. Others have a proposed rise of around 25% in line with inflation since 2013, when they were last increased.

The cost of a first or subsequent provisional licence will fall to £14 — 36% less than the current £22 price of a first provisional — while a full licence for drivers aged under 66, renewed every 10 years, will rise from £36 to £45. Driving test charges will increase for both cars and motorcycles, from £57 to £72.

Infrastructure Minister Chris Thomas MHK said: