The Companies Acts 2006

Notice Of Removal Of Companies From The Register

004327V - FELT LIMITED

007748V - SKY CASTLE LIMITED

011602V - AFB ESS 3 LIMITED

011603V - AFB ESS 2 LIMITED

011604V - AFB ESS 1 LIMITED

011836V - AFB ESS INCENTIVE COMPANY LIMITED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, pursuant to Section 183(3) of the Companies Act 2006 that the names of the above mentioned Companies have been struck off the Register. This 21st February 2023 - NICK COWELL, Companies Registry Manager.